5 things to know about omicron variant of COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives in every corner of the globe, the emergence of new variants doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The World Health Organization categorized Friday a new strain of COVID-19 that was recently detected in southern Africa as a "variant of concern."

Here are five things we know about the new omicron variant:

1. What is it?

Omicron is the latest variant of COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus was first identified in China two years ago.

It's unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa first alerted the WHO following a rise in COVID-19 cases that showed signs of rapid transmission.

The WHO designated it Friday as a "variant of concern," naming it "omicron" after a letter in the Greek alphabet.

Jerome Delay/AP FILE - A resident from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19 , in Johannesburg, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

2. Where is it?

This new strain has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries around the world, including multiple European countries and Canada.

However, as of Monday, no cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the U.S.

Starting Monday, the U.S. banned travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Israel is banning foreigners from all countries.

RELATED: Wellington infectious disease specialist explains new omicron COVID-19 variant

3. Is it more transmissible, more deadly?

Despite countries around the world banning air travel from multiple southern African countries, scientists cautioned that it is still unclear whether omicron is more transmissible than other versions of the virus.

CNN reports that that genomic scientists say the new variant has an "unusually high" number of mutations that cause the virus to have more of the key spike proteins it uses to get into the healthy cells it attacks.

However, the director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States said currently there is no data that suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous versions.

Scientists say within about two weeks we should know more about omicron, including if it transmits more or less rapidly than other variants of the virus.

Biden delivers remarks on Omicron variant of Covid

4. Will the current vaccines work?

At the moment, health experts are analyzing the data to see if the current versions of the vaccines used in the U.S. will be effective against omicron.

NBC reported Friday that several companies are already researching the new variant to see if it eludes immunity from their vaccinations.

Moderna said it was testing existing boosters to see if they could be used against the omicron variant.

Pfizer said they would be able to develop and produce a "tailor-made vaccine" to fight omicron in about 100 days.

"In the event, hopefully unlikely, that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," President Joe Biden said Monday.

5. Can we expect more lockdowns and measures put in place to stop the spread?

Besides flight restrictions to eight African countries, there have been no announcements about lockdowns or other impediments to travel.

Biden on Monday urged Americans to get vaccinated, including getting booster shots, as he seeks to reduce concerns about the new variant.

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," Biden said.

The president said he won't immediately push for more restrictions to stop the spread of omicron but urged people to continue to wear masks while indoors.