Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FEMA provides $447 million to help families bury COVID-19 victims

$21.1 million already allocated to Florida families
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Hospitalized COVID patient
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:17:42-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The federal government is working to alleviate the costs associated with burying loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

The program first began taking applications April 12, allowing families to be reimbursed up to $9,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced they have now provided more than $447 million to 66,800 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

Figures provided by FEMA show there have been 12,959 applications in Florida seeking burial assistance for the coronavirus.

The federal government says 3,658 applications have already been approved in Florida, allocating $21.1 million to families who have lost loved ones from the disease.

The latest figures from the CDC show that there have been 37,963 deaths from the coronavirus in Florida since the pandemic began last year.

New Funeral Assistance Policy

FEMA announced Tuesday they are amending its COVID-19 funeral assistance policy for deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

The agency said it will allow applicants to submit a statement or letter from the death certificate's certifying official, medical examiner, or coroner that attributes the death to COVID-19 fatalities that occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020.

Applicants who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses between those dates will now be able to submit a death certificate that does not attribute the death to COVID-19. However, they will have to provide a signed statement from a certifying official linking the death to COVID-19.

"The written statement must show causal pathway, or an explanation, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to the virus and should be submitted with the death certificate," FEMA says.

They said the change will help provide flexibility when attributing a death to COVID-19 without amending the death certificate.

If the COVID-19 death occurred after May 16, 2020, FEMA said the funeral assistance documentation must include a copy of a death certificate that attributes the death to the coronavirus.

Anyone who would like to apply for assistance should call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or TTY at 800-462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Visit the FEMA website to learn more about COVID-19 funeral assistance.

Below is the latest figures for each state related to the FEMA assistance program (click here for app version):

State/TerritoryApplicationsAmount ApprovedNumber of Awards
ALABAMA5,185$10,896,3641,561
ALASKA108$121,71020
AMERICAN SAMOALess than 10$00
ARIZONA3,838$4,721,635876
ARKANSAS2,177$4,548,918693
CALIFORNIA24,602$39,433,5785,946
COLORADO1,716$2,064,916364
COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANASLess than 10$4,344Less than 10
CONNECTICUT2,846$6,966,213983
DELAWARE704$1,123,258172
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA454$846,955122
FLORIDA12,959$21,137,0953,658
GEORGIA8,568$17,452,8872,497
GUAM11$20,436Less than 10
HAWAII222$316,74050
IDAHO459$673,586117
ILLINOIS9,644$21,225,7223,058
INDIANA3,985$8,403,1951,187
IOWA2,075$5,399,127737
KANSAS1,896$4,544,720676
KENTUCKY3,054$5,830,373809
LOUISIANA4,248$7,943,9711,135
MAINE280$346,94569
MARYLAND4,574$8,260,0841,207
MASSACHUSETTS4,705$9,706,9901,372
MICHIGAN7,776$14,066,4042,306
MINNESOTA2,196$5,467,485772
MISSISSIPPI3,715$5,877,846850
MISSOURI3,914$7,311,7401,101
MONTANA396$407,27782
NEBRASKA971$2,227,146306
NEVADA1,946$2,795,802508
NEW HAMPSHIRE551$929,202153
NEW JERSEY9,889$18,022,3282,555
NEW MEXICO1,266$1,426,207265
NEW YORK21,350$40,055,9975,624
NORTH CAROLINA6,737$14,395,9492,155
NORTH DAKOTA568$1,170,090154
OHIO7,888$19,200,1912,957
OKLAHOMA3,202$7,557,6791,133
OREGON663$1,090,855204
PENNSYLVANIA10,572$25,555,9063,872
PUERTO RICO968$278,52677
RHODE ISLAND980$2,271,657323
SOUTH CAROLINA4,730$10,554,6161,486
SOUTH DAKOTA603$1,603,913208
TENNESSEE5,627$12,502,1921,777
TEXAS20,655$48,091,1927,218
UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS22$29,885Less than 10
UTAH856$1,950,901274
VERMONT117$192,88532
VIRGINIA4,998$10,133,1821,493
WASHINGTON1,465$2,116,419365
WEST VIRGINIA1,182$2,035,400290
WISCONSIN3,734$6,085,512872
WYOMING200$436,28077
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.