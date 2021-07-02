FEMA provides $447 million to help families bury COVID-19 victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The federal government is working to alleviate the costs associated with burying loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

The program first began taking applications April 12, allowing families to be reimbursed up to $9,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced they have now provided more than $447 million to 66,800 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs.

Figures provided by FEMA show there have been 12,959 applications in Florida seeking burial assistance for the coronavirus.

The federal government says 3,658 applications have already been approved in Florida, allocating $21.1 million to families who have lost loved ones from the disease.

The latest figures from the CDC show that there have been 37,963 deaths from the coronavirus in Florida since the pandemic began last year.

New Funeral Assistance Policy

FEMA announced Tuesday they are amending its COVID-19 funeral assistance policy for deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

The agency said it will allow applicants to submit a statement or letter from the death certificate's certifying official, medical examiner, or coroner that attributes the death to COVID-19 fatalities that occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020.

Applicants who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses between those dates will now be able to submit a death certificate that does not attribute the death to COVID-19. However, they will have to provide a signed statement from a certifying official linking the death to COVID-19.

"The written statement must show causal pathway, or an explanation, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to the virus and should be submitted with the death certificate," FEMA says.

They said the change will help provide flexibility when attributing a death to COVID-19 without amending the death certificate.

If the COVID-19 death occurred after May 16, 2020, FEMA said the funeral assistance documentation must include a copy of a death certificate that attributes the death to the coronavirus.

Anyone who would like to apply for assistance should call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or TTY at 800-462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Visit the FEMA website to learn more about COVID-19 funeral assistance.

Below is the latest figures for each state related to the FEMA assistance program: