FEMA opens applications for COVID-19 funeral expenses

The federal government is rolling out a lifeline to help families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, FEMA will begin accepting applications for the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.

If approved, families will be reimbursed up to $9,000. Households that have lost more than one family member can receive up to $35,000.

In order to be considered, deaths must have happened after January 20, 2020.

Applicants will also be required to submit funeral costs documents and an official death certificate showing the death occurred in the United States and was related to COVID-19.

To apply, call (844)-684-6333 or for more information, click here.