Rainy day at South Florida Fair doesn't damper fun

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Despite the rainy weather on day two of the South Florida Fair on Saturday, hundreds of people came out to enjoy the attractions.

"Rain or not we were going to come out and hang out," Ashley Almendrez, who was in town visiting from Texas, said.

South Florida Fair President and CEO Vicki Chouris said the weather kept the crowds lighter, but fairgoers discovered the indoor attractions.

"The buildings today were packed," Chouris said. "We have shows that are continuous all day long. We have several different stages inside, so you don't have to be outside to have fun at the fair."

She added that pre-sales were strong, and they're hoping to top last year's attendance of 400,000.

Vendors hope she's right.

"Feels great to be local, to be part of a local large event like this, just that we get to be a little piece of it and be seen by all of these people is amazing," Jesse Pandal, owner of The Crumb Up food truck," said.

He said his small business is making its debut at the fair.

It's the unique fair food that many people come for.

"We had a lot of food," fairgoer Wilson Vogt said. "I'm stuffed."

"The food — the food is good," Almendrez added.

Chouris said the economic boost is just as good, generating millions for the local economy.

"Many of our vendors come into town and they stay at the hotels," Chouris said. "They stay at the campgrounds. They go to the restaurants and eat when they're done at the fair."

The fair runs through Jan. 28 and everyone hopes the next 15 days will be a success.