South Florida Fair officials hope to break 400,000+ attendance as event kicks off

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Day one of the South Florida Fair kicked off on Friday, submerging guests with all things aquatic for its "Dive Into The Fun" theme.

"Oh, it's been a great day," Vicki Chouris, president/CEO of the South Florida Fair, said. "The sun shined all day long today, and the crowds have been here. It's been a really good day."

Touching on its aquatic theme, the fair has live sharks, seals and a touch tank. In addition, local organizations are on hand to educate fair-goers on ocean conservation.

"We are Palm Beach County South Florida Fair," Chouris said. "It's 112 years old. We work all year to put it together and we just want this tradition to continue."

Over the years it's become a family tradition for people like the Gouins.

"I was born and raised here, and I've been every year," Meghan Gouin, who was with her husband and 4-year-old daughter, said. "It's fun to start our own family and create our own memories."

Fair staff said they had no issues with their new clear bag policy for any bag larger than 6 x 9 inches.

"Using this clear bag for you to get inside, did it make it easier, quicker, smoother? What do you think?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked fair visitor Debbie Richer.

"Oh, so easy .... they didn't even look open the bag or anything," Richer said.

Also, new this year, anyone under 18 will need a parent or guardian after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"They're not riding the rides. They're not doing the things they're supposed to be doing, so we want to keep it a family-friendly event," Chouris said.

The fair has 80 food vendors with about five or six new food items including a Baby Shark doughnut and a pickle doughnut.

"It's always a family fun atmosphere," Tammy Farley, who was with her two grandchildren, said. "You don't get a lot of family events anymore, and it's so important that families spend time together."

Staff said last year there were more than 400,000 people that came to the fair, and this year they're hoping to break that record.

"I try to come every year," Richer said. "And of course, I always come to refill my jug with iced tea so I came prepared."

