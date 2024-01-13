South Florida Fair Kids Mile keeps students fit and healthy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — When most people think of a fair, the first thought that comes to mind may be funnel cake, fried Oreos or other fried food. It usually doesn't imply running.

Yet, to kick off day two of the South Florida Fair Saturday, about 1,000 Palm Beach County students ran a mile from one end of the fair to the other in the school district's 18th annual Kid's Mile.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV About 1,000 Palm Beach County students ran a mile from one end of the South Florida Fairgrounds to the other in the Palm Beach County school District's 18th annual Kid's Mile.

The race, which started at 8:30 a.m., was the culmination of a 12-week training program that enables kids to complete a full marathon (26.2 miles) by running approximately 2 miles per week.

By doing so, kids develop the feeling of accomplishment and confidence without the high risk involved with young kids running a full marathon in one day.

It also encourages kids to stay fit and healthy.

"Because we want our children to be active, exercise, really engage in our community and this is a really awesome way for them to be able to do that," Erica Whitfield, Palm Beach School Board member for District 4, said.

"Physical fitness is everything, this physical acuteness will help the brain," added Marcia Andrews, a board member for District 6.

Each student was given a cape to compete in, and after crossing the finish line, each child was given a medal, a snack and a free ticket to the fair.

The second component of the program requires students to read 15 minutes each day. These lessons include topics on nutrition and fitness.