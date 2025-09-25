'I'll take anything': Florida job seekers struggle as applications pile up despite low unemployment rate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We've asked for your input, and now we are getting you answers on the job market in Florida.

WPTV is examining the changes and challenges now facing job seekers.

For those who are out of work and looking for a job, they will tell you that the situation is not getting easier.

"I was not expecting to have such a difficult time," job seeker Amber Cusano said.

At this point, Cusano said she will pretty much take any job.

"Every single major insurance company, every single corporation, FedEx, UPS, Publix, you name it, I have put applications or resumes in, just nothing," Cusano said.

"How many applications have you done?" WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny asked her.

"Oh, over 500," Cusano said.

She ran her own property management and home health care businesses in Colorado, but after moving to Florida, she's had difficulty landing a job.

WPTV dug through Florida's recent unemployment report and found the rate is 3.8%, which is under the national unemployment rate of 4.3%.

Despite the low rate, a weakening job market has been building and adding anxiety and stress.

We spoke with Christiane Wruck, who hires people at a small tech company, to get her thoughts on the job market.

"(There is) a dramatic increase in the number of people looking (for work). I also noticed that the number of applicants with robust, really good experience who are unemployed currently," Wruck said.

Wruck recently wrote an article on LinkedIn about navigating the current job market and has the following advice:

"My gut says customize your resume with the experiences that are applicable to the job that you are applying for is probably the best way to get those readers to acknowledge the experience as opposed to exaggerating universally across your whole resume," Wruck said.

Seemingly, fewer jobs are available, and more people are applying for them. It is certainly a difficult and stressful time for those looking for work.