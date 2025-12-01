Behind-the-scenes exhibit on air travel coming to Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast 

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — There's something new and neat coming to the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach.

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass heard all about it at a recent Let's Hear It community meet-up.

The new exhibit coming the the museum is all about air travel and aims to give families a behind-the-scenes look at everything from security screenings to how to handle an emergency evacuation.

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast showed Glass a rendering of plans for the exhibit.

Glass asked one of the people working on the exhibit, Travis Stein with TMX Aero, about his favorite part.

"To sit up there in the pilot’s chair and see what it’s like to look through the cockpit windows of an airplane," Stein said.

Construction is expected to start in January 2026, and Stein said there is nothing else like this on the Treasure Coast.