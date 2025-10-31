Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Hear It: Join WPTV Monday, Nov. 17, in Jensen Beach at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet up on Monday, Nov. 17, to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

Join us at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach.

Let's Hear It: Meet the WPTV news team in Jensen Beach on Nov. 17

Our team will be there from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., listening to you!

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the event, email us at newstips@wptv.com or fill out our contact form here.

Also, thank you to everyone who visited us at our last Let's Hear It community meet-up on Oct. 22 in Boynton Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Let's Hear It brings long-awaited solutions to resident

Let's Hear It! brings long-awaited solutions to resident

