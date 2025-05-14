WPTV exhibit at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast gets exciting updates

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for an adventure at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.

On Thursday, May 15, the museum in Jensen Beach is spotlighting some new updates that are promising fun and education for families throughout the community.

Exciting Updates at the WPTV Exhibit

A reimagined WPTV News exhibit at the museum is opening.

Kids can get ready to step into the shoes of a news reporter with a real news camera, where they can file reports and cover breaking news like a pro.

The new weather center invites you to create your forecasts using fun magnets that represent various weather conditions. It's complete with a quirky falling iguana magnet for those chilly days.

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast WPTV weather center at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

Coming Soon: Take Flight

The "Take Flight" exhibit will feature a real-life Gulf Stream 4 airplane donated by TMX Aero. This exhibit will take families on a journey above the clouds (well, almost!).

The museum hopes the exhibit will ignite children's passion for aviation while giving them a taste of what to expect at a TSA checkpoint before their first flight. The museum hopes this exhibit will open at the beginning of 2026.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.