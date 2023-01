WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV viewers waking up early Thursday may have noticed a new face in the morning.

The WPTV morning news team welcomed WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

She'll be joining Hollani Davis, Ashley Glass and Mike Trim each weekday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on "Today on 5."

Correa comes to WPTV after several years working in her hometown of Miami.

"I'm happy to say that I am, now, officially a resident of Palm Beach County," Correa said.