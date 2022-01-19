5 Things To Know On Wednesday, January 19, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. You can now get free COVID-19 at-home tests shipped

You can now go to COVIDtests.gov and order four free rapid antigen test kits per household. The USPS website said the kits would ship in "late January."

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, everyone in the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories will be able to place an order through COVIDtests.gov.

The Biden Administration also added that it would launch a call line, where people without internet access will be able to place orders for free tests. The White House has not yet announced the number for that call line.

How to order free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

2. 5G wireless rollout limited because of safety concerns

We've had 2G, 3G, 4G service, and now we have fifth-generation cellphone service with perks and benefits. But those advantages might causes problems with aircraft making low-visibility landing, the carriers say.

Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport and Miami International Airport are among 50 nationwide where a 5G buffer zone is in place to help avoid any disruptions.

On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to temporarily limit deployment of 5G C-band service around select airport runways ahead of its rollout Wednesday.

5G rollout near airports delayed

3. Cleveland Browns player arrested in South Florida

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposing sex organs in public.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report, McDowell was seen walking naked near a children's learning center. When the arresting deputy arrived, McDowell was sitting on the curb, yelled an expletive and then charged at the deputy, punching him or her several times.

The 25-year-old had been seeking a second chance in the NFL with the Browns after injury and other legal challeneges.

David Richard/AP Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell reacts during a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14.

4. Port St. Lucie could get new water park

Port St. Lucie council members on Tuesday heard from a team of engineers from Kimley-Horn about a feasibility study to see where the best location would be for a new aquatic facility.

On the table are three pricing options ranging from $10 to $25 million dollars.

The most expensive option would include single and multi-rider slides, a wave pool and flow rider, and a lazy river.

Could Port St. Lucie be getting a new waterpark?

5. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick sworn in as Florida's newest member of Congress

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican challenger Jason Mariner during last week's special election to occupy the seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla, who died in April.

Cherfilus-McCormick won 79% of the vote, but her opponent didn't concede and has said he'll file a lawsuit about the results.

That didn't prevent Cherfilus-McCormick from taking the oath of office and becoming the first Haitian American to represent Florida in Congress.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Washington. Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant after Rep. Alcee Hastings's death.

