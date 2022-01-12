Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's 20th Congressional District

Democrat wins special election to fill seat once held by Alcee Hastings
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick speaks to supporters after being elected to Congress, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick speaks after being elected to Congress, Jan. 11, 2022
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:39:13-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is headed to Congress.

The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Jason Mariner during a special election Tuesday.

She'll occupy the congressional seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings, who was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation, died of pancreatic cancer in April 2021. He had served in the U.S. House since 1993.

The Associated Press declared Cherfilus-McCormick the winner eight minutes after polling locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties closed.

Mariner didn't stand much of a chance in a district that skews heavily Democratic.

"A lot of people don't know that this election's going on, which is why we're calling them," Mariner told WPTV earlier in the day. "This has been, you know, grass roots from the beginning."

WATCH: Jason Mariner: 'A lot of people don't know that this election's going on

Jason Mariner: 'A lot of people don't know that this election's going on'

Mariner said the campaign was contentious, claiming he's faced threats and had issues with the wording of the ballot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.