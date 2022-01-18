Watch
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to be sworn in as Florida's newest member of Congress

Democrat, 41, fills seat previously held by Alcee Hastings
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is flanked by her husband Corlie McCormick, right, and her two children as she speaks to the media and supporters at an election night party after winning a special election, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 18, 2022
WASHINGTON — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will be sworn in Tuesday night as Florida's newest member of Congress.

The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Jason Mariner during last week's special election to occupy the seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings died of pancreatic cancer in April 2021. He had served in the U.S. House since 1993.

Cherfilus-McCormick won 79% of the vote in the Jan. 11 special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District. The district is made up of portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties and leans heavily Democratic.

Although Mariner hasn't conceded the race, that won't prevent Cherfilus-McCormick from getting to work. The 41-year-old political newcomer was scheduled to be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington at 6:30 p.m.

