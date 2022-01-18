Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell arrested in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Cleveland Browns player has been arrested in South Florida.

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach.

Broward County jail records show he faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposing sex organs in public.

According to the South Florida SunSentinel, McDowell was seen walking naked near a child learning center and had to be stunned with a Taser gun in order for a deputy to place him in handcuffs.

The 25-year-old Michigan native was a 2017 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. He missed his entire rookie season after his involvement in an ATV crash that year and spent the next season on Seattle's non-football injured reserve list. He was released in 2019 and spent two seasons out of football before signing with the Browns last year.

McDowell, who is 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, played in 15 games for the Browns this season, recording 30 tackles and three sacks.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell leaves the field after the first half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

The Browns had offered McDowell a chance to revive his career following a troubled past that included an 11-month jail stay in Michigan. He was under contract for only one season.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," team spokesman Rob McBurnett told WPTV in a statement. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."