5 Things To Know On Tuesday, June 29, 2021

1. The latest on the Surfside condo building collapse:

At least 11 people are dead and 150 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in Surfside on Thursday.

First responders have faced numerous challenges over the last few days, including strong storms and a deep fire inside that rubble that has since been contained.

A trench that's 20 feet wide, 40 feet deep, and 125 feet long has been dug along the base of the rubble to assist in the search and to extinguish fires within the pile.

2. What we know about the lost and how you can help:

On Monday evening, authorities identified the three additional victims as 52-year-old Marcus Joseph Guara, 55-year-old Frank Kleiman, and 50-year-old Michael David Altman. You can find a full list of victims at the link above.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said over $1.6 million has been raised to help the families.

Those who want to make a donation can do so by visiting SupportSurfside.org. You can find more ways to help including volunteering by clicking here.

3. It's still June, but we just saw Tropical Storm Danny

Tropical Storm Danny has weakened to a Tropical Depression after making landfall Just North of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island in South Carolina Monday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so.

A wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. Models show another wave following behind.

4. California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Paul Kitagaki Jr./AP FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday, June 28, 2021. Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is restricted. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)

5. Supreme Court gives win to trans students

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to take up the issue of transgender bathroom rights in public schools, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that allowed students to use the restrooms that matched their gender identity.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noted that they wished for the court to take up the case. The high court offered no further comment.

Thomas gave another controversial opinion yesterday. Thomas thinks federal laws against the use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer make sense because of how hodgepodge the rules have become.

On This Day In History

On June 29, 1995, the American space shuttle Atlantis docks with the Russian space station Mir to form the largest man-made satellite ever to orbit the Earth.

