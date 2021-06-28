Rescuers cling to hope in Surfside condo collapse search

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Rescuers continue to hold on to the hope that they will find survivors as they head into a fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed Surfside condominium building.

After four days of searching, at least nine people are dead and more than 150 others are still missing, but Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that the men and women involved in the search-and-rescue efforts remain committed to finding people alive.

The search for survivors is taking place around the clock, with workers relieving other workers in a rotation.

A trench 20 feet wide, 40 feet deep and 125 feet long has been dug along the base of the rubble to assist in the search and to extinguish fires within the pile.

Gerald Herbert/AP This aerial image shows what's left of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still missing, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

Some families have expressed their frustration at the slow pace of the search, which was complicated in the first few days by a smoldering fire that was hampering rescuers' efforts. But improved weather conditions Sunday "allowed the search-and-rescue effort to move forward without some of the previous challenges that we had faced," Levine Cava said.

A 2018 engineering report showed that the oceanfront Champlain Towers South condo had "major structural damage" to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs. The report noted the need for costly repairs to fix the slab, as well as damaged concrete column beams and walls in the parking garage.

AP An earlier report of the Champlain Towers South condo uncovered cracking and spalling of concrete columns, beams and walls.

As many are left wondering what caused the partial collapse of the 40-year building early Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday the state is committed to getting answers, although the priority remains on rescuing any potential survivors.