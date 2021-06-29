Watch
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

Move in response to laws that discriminate against LGBTQ community
Paul Kitagaki Jr./AP
California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks April 23, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta in April 2021
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jun 28, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO — California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips, including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

