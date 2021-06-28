Watch
Tropical development possible near South Carolina-Georgia coast

In the Atlantic, there are currently two areas being watched for potential tropical development.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 28, 2021
A small low sitting off the coast of Georgia could become a depression or tropical storm by Monday evening as it drifts towards coastal Georgia or South Carolina.

There is a 60% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. Hurricane hunters may go out and investigate sometime Monday.

Another system has a chance of development. A broad low in the Atlantic has a low chance of development.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

