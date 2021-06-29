Watch
Authorities identify 3 additional victims of Surfside building collapse; 150 people still missing

Death toll now at 11
Rescuers work in rubble of Champlain Towers South condo collapse, June 27, 2021
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 00:50:40-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities have identified three additional people who have been confirmed to have died after the partial condominium collapse in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday 11 people are now confirmed to be dead and 150 people are unaccounted for as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

Human remains have also been recovered at the scene over the past few days, Levine said. And a total of 136 people have been accounted for after Thursday's collapse.

Rescue crews have done DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

On Monday evening, authorities identified the three additional victims as 52-year-old Marcus Joseph Guara, 55-year-old Frank Kleiman, and 50-year-old Michael David Altman.

Here are the 11 victims who have been recovered and identified as of Monday.

  • Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021
Stacie Fang.PNG
Stacie Dawn Fang

  • Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021
Antonio Lozano.PNG
Antonio Lozano

  • Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
Gladys Lozano.PNG
Gladys Lozano

  • Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
Manuel LaFont.PNG
Manuel LaFont

  • Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
Marcus Joseph Guara.PNG
Marcus Joseph Guara

  • Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
Leon Oliwkowicz.PNG
Leon Oliwkowicz

  • Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
Luis Bermudez.PNG
Luiz Bermudez

  • Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
Ana Ortiz.PNG
Ana Ortiz-Kleiman

  • Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz): 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021
Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz).PNG
Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz)

  • Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
Frank Kleiman.PNG
Frank Kleiman

  • Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
Michael Altman.PNG
Michael Altman

Officials said emergency crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts using K9 dogs, a variety of cameras, drones, sonar equipment, and heavy machinery to clear away chunks of debris and find more victims.

