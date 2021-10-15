5 Things To Know on Friday, October 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Hearing set for Nikolas Cruz

A court hearing is set today in Florida for Nikolas Cruz, the man police said has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland. The hearing in Broward County Circuit Court was scheduled abruptly Thursday and does not describe the purpose.

2. Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to treat a non-COVID infection, his spokesperson said.

Clinton, 75, has been receiving treatment at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California since Tuesday, the spokesperson added.

3. Moderna booster shot for COVID-19 receives full FDA approval

The Food and Drug Administration has now given full approval for the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts made the decision Thursday to approve the shot half the size of the primary two shots.

4. Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

Singer Adele has been gone from the public spotlight, musically speaking, since after the release of her “25”album in 2015. Now she's coming back, announcing on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19.

A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released today.

5. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of 9 gang suspects

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrests of nine people in connection with a year-long investigation into gang activity.

Gang suspects busted in year-long investigation

On This Day In History

In 1991 Clarence Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

