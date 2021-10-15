Watch
Hearing set abruptly in 2018 Parkland school massacre case

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz offer no comment
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits in court during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a jail guard in November 2018. Cruz is accused of punching Sgt. Ray Beltran and wrestling him to the ground.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 23:23:03-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A court hearing is set Friday in Florida for Nikolas Cruz, the man police said has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at a high school.

The hearing in Broward County Circuit Court was scheduled abruptly Thursday and does not describe the purpose.

But WSVN reported without citing sources by name that Cruz would plead guilty to all 17 murder counts against him and 17 counts of attempted murder.

A jury would still decide whether Cruz gets the death penalty or life in prison.

The Broward County state attorney's office said defense lawyers would have to comment on any possible guilty plea.

Cruz's lawyers did not immediately respond to calls, texts and emails seeking comment.

