Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of 9 gang suspects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrests of nine people in connection with a year-long investigation into gang activity.

During an afternoon news conference, officials said the suspects are connected to a predominately Haitian-American gang called Sama.

Major Talal Masri said seven search warrants were executed Thursday, six in Palm Beach County and one in St. Lucie County, in the case.

A variety of weapons including three rifles, $20,000 in cash and a "bunch of drugs" were confiscated in the case, Masri said.

Nine of the offenders, including one juvenile, were taken into custody and face charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Masri said the juvenile, who was arrested in St. Lucie County, is a suspect in a homicide.

"Gangs are a cancer in a community, and we're going to cut these cancers out," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

WPTV/PBSO Pictures are weapons confiscated in connection with the arrest of nine suspected gang members in Palm Beach County on Oct. 14, 2021.

Officials believe the people in the case are responsible for more than 50 shootings in Palm Beach County since 2011, some of which are homicides or in retaliation of killings.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said the violent offenders face the potential of 60 years in prison.

"We're hoping this can make a dent in violent crime in our community," Aronberg said. "We've been making progress, but we realize that we have a lot more work to do."

