Moderna booster shot for COVID-19 receives full FDA approval

STUART, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration has now given full approval for the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts made the decision Thursday to approve the shot half the size of the primary two shots.

"The main reason is that over time, you lose that protective antibody that you acquired in the vaccine," said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi.

The booster is advised for those sixty-five years and older and others who are at higher risk of severe disease because of health conditions or exposure at their job.

"We do know if you had the Pfizer vaccine, you can get the Moderna to boost it and vice versa," said Dr. Osiyemi.

Dr. Osiyemi said patients who have received the Pfizer shot tend to have average immunity for six months.

That number tends to average eight to nine months for those who have received the Moderna shots.

"I was concerned about a vaccine that had not been totally approved yet," said Marion Sanders, Stuart resident. "But then I thought about do I want to be on a ventilator or do I want to get a vaccine."

Records state seventy-two percent of eligible Florida residents have been vaccinated.

Dr. Osiyemi said this winter will be a telling test.

"If we don't get another spike, we know most likely we're hitting the home stretch of where we're getting enough people vaccinated or protected through natural infection," said Osiyemi.