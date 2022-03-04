5 things to know on Friday, March 4, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Community plans fundraiser for girl fighting brain cancer

Families are rallying around a teenage girl in a brave fight against brain cancer.

2. FPL crews will spend Saturday cleaning up Florida beaches

It’s all hands on deck for Florida Power and Light crews at the beach this weekend.

Employees and volunteers will spend Saturday cleaning up Florida beaches, ridding them of trash.

WPTV Bryan Galvan, 30, cleans up trash on a Palm Beach County beach.

3. First lady Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free, governor says

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, is now cancer-free after going through treatment and surgery.

4. Pahokee teacher inappropriately touched, choked students, arrest report states

A Pahokee teacher is under arrest for simple battery after police said he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl's breasts and choked two other female students.

5. German Shepherd shot in face in Palm Beach County

A German Shepherd is receiving around-the-clock care in western Palm Beach County after someone shot her in the head.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On March 4, 1933, at the height of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt is inaugurated as the 32nd president of the United States.

