First lady Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free, governor says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, is now cancer-free after going through treatment and surgery.

The governor made the announcement in a video where he thanked the public for their thoughts and prayers during her treatments over the last few months.

"It's lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference," DeSantis said. "For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now — you can overcome this."

He said in the video he is optimistic that she will make a full recovery.

The first lady said it was a huge relief to hear the words "cancer-free."

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," said first lady Casey DeSantis. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

The governor first announced her breast cancer diagnosis in early October, calling it "the most difficult test of her life."

The governor said in January that his wife had completed her final chemotherapy treatment, and she had "responded very well."

Casey DeSantis and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been married since September 2010.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, according to the nonprofit Breastcancer.org.

It's estimated that about one in eight U.S. women, about 13 percent, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.