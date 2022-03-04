Community plans fundraiser for girl fighting brain cancer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Families are rallying around a teenage girl in a brave fight against brain cancer.

It's the playoffs for the west Boynton Flag Football League. Kids are running, passing, and scoring touchdowns.

For Janine and Steve Saberson, it's a bittersweet moment. Their youngest child is in the midst of practice. But, at the same time, their middle child, 13-year-old Mia, who played on the very same field is home battling brain cancer.

WPTV

Mia was diagnosed nine months ago.

"My first question was, what this means for the quality of life, the quantity of life, what's the first thing we do as far as treatment, how do we explain this to her," she said.

Janine said Mia is fighting a rare form of brain cancer.

WPTV

"Which is diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. it's a type of pediatric brain cancer that's in the brain stem. it's in the ponds which control essential functions," she said.

Before her diagnosis, Janine said her daughter was so happy.

WPTV

"Mia is a firecracker. she was always so full of life, just this vibrant, athletic, happy little girl," she said.

Now, cancer has taken her hearing, she has facial paralysis, it's difficult for her to eat and swallow, and has left her immobile.

WPTV

Her football family at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center is holding a fundraiser Sunday.

"Seeing what she was going through I realized it was an opportunity to give back and bring the community together," Coach Dan Monaco said.

WPTV

There will be adult flag football games along with a raffle.

"Really generous donations. My neighbor donated over $10,000 worth of custom jewelry which we're really excited about, " said Monaco. "We have everything from amazon gift cards, Dick's gift cards, free flag seasons, free football seasons, vacuums, you name it."

Steve, Mia's dad, said the league has touched their hearts. He said it's been a tough nine months.

"Extremely difficult just trying to balance kids that you're taking care of now and caring for your sick child. It's the most difficult thing I've ever had to do," he said.

The fundraiser will be held at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center. It kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends around 2 p.m.

For more information about the fundraiser event, click here.