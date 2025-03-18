Treasure Coast veteran fired from federal job reinstated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast veteran who lost his job as part of the mass firings of federal workers was reinstated to his federal position.

David Pasquino, of Hobe Sound, who was fired from the Department of Veterans Affairs along with thousands of other government workers was reinstated at the agency.

WATCH: Update on veteran fired from federal job

Veteran reinstated after losing job

WPTV Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff first shared Pasquino's story back in February, just days after he received a letter saying he was terminated for performance issues, despite his excellent work evaluations.

Monday night, the federal government, facing a deadline from an ongoing lawsuit against the firings, said it has moved to reinstate the nearly 25,000 probationary workers who lost their jobs.

Pasquino told WPTV today that he looks forward to serving veterans again.

He and thousands of other reinstated workers are now on administrative leave while they go through the onboarding process, according to court filings reviewed by WPTV's investigative team.

WPTV 's coverage of David Pasquino

WPTV Investigates Disabled veteran says he was impacted by mass federal layoffs Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates 'UNJUST': Veteran fired from federal job to attend Trump's address in Washington Jamie Ostroff