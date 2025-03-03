PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast veteran who lost his job as part of the mass firings of federal workers is headed to the nation’s capital to have his voice heard, after telling his story to WPTV.

David Pasquino, of Hobe Sound, was fired from his human resources job at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs the evening of Feb. 13, along with other probationary federal employees who received a similar email.

WATCH: David Pasquino tells WPTV why he's attending Trump's address

Treasure Coast veteran fired from federal job to attend Donald Trump's address in Washington

“It feels like we don't matter,” Pasquino told WPTV the following week. “Our lives, our service — you know, I'm a 100% disabled combat veteran, and the sacrifices that I made don't matter, because it's just, I'm an arbitrary number."

On Monday, Pasquino spoke with Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff again as he waited to board a flight to Washington, D.C. at Palm Beach International Airport.

Last week, according to Pasquino, the office of Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., contacted him and invited him to Washington, where he’ll attend hearings and meetings to advocate for veterans and fired VA employees. Takano is the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.

“I want to spread the word about how this is not right,” Pasquino said. “[The firing] was done arbitrarily, without any research, due process or fairness, and it was illegal and immoral— unjust.”

Pasquino will also attend President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday evening. Other fired federal workers are expected to attend the speech as guests of Democratic lawmakers.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Disabled veteran reacts to mass government firings

Disabled vet says he was laid off from Department of Veterans Affairs

“It makes me feel seen and heard, and it makes me think that I'm not just a number on a spreadsheet,” Pasquino said. “I want the House, the Senate-- I want President Trump and all of his administration to see the impact that this has had on American lives.”

WPTV contacted Rep. Brian Mast’s office for comment Tuesday. The Republican represents the district where Pasquino lives, and is also a veteran.

A spokesperson for Mast said the following: