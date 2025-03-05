Fired federal worker from the Treasure Coast attends Trump's address to Congress

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple workers who were a part of the sweeping cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were in the room as President Donald Trump praised DOGE leader Elon Musk during an address to Congress Tuesday night.

Democratic lawmakers who oppose the mass firings invited the displaced workers as their guests to the event, during which Trump praised Musk and his efforts to reduce government spending.

One of the workers in attendance was David Pasquino, a disabled veteran from Hobe Sound who, until mid-February, had worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for about 11 months.

WPTV has been following Pasquino's story since he and other government employees received an email informing them they were terminated.

"It is just very humbling to be there," Pasquino said, speaking to WPTV in a video call from Washington's Reagan National Airport. "It was a very partisan address — as I'm sure you saw on the television last night. I tried to remain as nonpartisan as possible during the whole thing, just with my military background."

Pasquino was invited to Washington by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-California, who serves as the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Before Trump's speech, Pasquino spent the day meeting with lawmakers and reporters.

"This is not a political issue. This is an American people issue," Pasquino said. "My message is to bring to light the illegal, unjust and immoral termination of probationary employees from the federal workforce."

Pasquino said his list of meetings included a visit with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican who represents Pasquino's district on the Treasure Coast.

"He was sorry to hear about my situation," Pasquino said, "but I don't feel like it was well received, as far as my criticism of the decisions that were made."

A spokesperson for Mast said he was unavailable for an interview Wednesday.

As a crowd of Trump supporters applauded Musk's efforts to slash federal spending, Pasquino said, "I had to bite my tongue."

"I was sad that there was no recognition of veterans and federal workers and sacrifices that have been made by them," Pasquino said. "I think it would have gone a long way for the American people, including myself, just to hear him acknowledge us."

Pasquino told WPTV he is returning to Florida proud of the work he’s done to spread his message, and will continue to do so.