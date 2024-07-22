Report on Riviera Beach employee morale reveals utility district was 'poorly maintained'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Thirteen current and former utility workers were interviewed for an independent investigation on working conditions.

Six of them said the Riviera Beach Utility Special District put clean water and public safety at risk, because of the way managers treated workers.

A former compliance worker told investigators, "…many water quality test results… found positive bacteria samples that had not been reported or followed up on," and he had "difficulty getting responses…" from managers.

In the report, a water treatment plant operator called the facility, "…poorly maintained with broken equipment, not being fixed in a timely manner."

Another water treatment plant operator told investigators, "they had to 'rig stuff' to keep things running…" and called the plant, "'ancient'…and in need of major upkeep."

At the July 17 meeting, former Utility Director Michael Low addressed the Riviera Beach City Council.

"This utility is a total mess," Low said before the Riviera Beach City Council unanimously voted to fire him.

"And we have all these violations, because they were simple," countered City Council Member Shirley Lanier.

Five days after that statement, Lanier called the findings of the report on employee morale, "disappointing."

On that report on work conditions in the city, a compliance technician for the Riviera Beach Utility Special District told investigators she was, "…confronted by an armed resident while doing water testing." and was told by her supervisor "…not to sample alone," as a safety measure.

Then she said that same supervisor said, "…they could not use a buddy system as it would inhibit workflow."

The report finds workers failed to speak up. One called the utility district a "combative environment," while another said he was transferred to another department for speaking up.