Riviera Beach Utility Director Michael Low terminated by council following water contamination issues

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Utility District Board voted 4-0 July 17 to terminate Utility Director Michael Low after issues regarding contaminated drinking water in the city.

City workers in Riviera Beach found water contaminated with fecal bacteria June 2023, in a test of one of the city's wells. They did not notify the public until January of this year.

WPTV has been navigating this issue since January when the problem was first made public. Since then, records have shown that city believed the tests were false positives and didn't use standard retesting methods and the federal Environmental Protection Agency found holes in well casings, leaking pumps and plants growing out of equipment in October 2023.

The board said Senior Utilities Engineer John Armstrong is supposed to assume the position.

This is a developing story, check back at WPTV.com for updates.

Here are stories by our reporters uncovering the sanitation issues:

WPTV Investigates Well tests positive for fecal bacteria; public not notified until 7 months later Dave Bohman

Riviera Beach Riviera Beach concluded positive water test 'false positive,' emails show Ethan Stein