‘Really all I have to say’: Lee reacts to termination as St. Lucie fire chief

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Former St. Lucie County Fire Chief Jeff Lee is speaking out after the fire board terminated his contract Wednesday, ending his tenure after months of turmoil surrounding a hazing investigation and growing criticism of district leadership.

Lee did not attend Wednesday’s heated fire board meeting, where commissioners voted to terminate him without cause.

In a statement to WPTV Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey following the vote, Lee pointed to his previous comments highlighting increases in staffing, pay and benefits he fought for during his time leading the district.

"During the 2023–2026 period, these efforts included approximately 19% average pay-plan growth, an increase of approximately 100 uniformed personnel, and improved minimum engine staffing from two to three firefighters," the Fire District wrote in a statement October 9. "The District also expanded employee benefits, increased retirement-health contributions, and invested in additional training opportunities, equipment, and facilities to better support personnel in carrying out their responsibilities."

“That’s really all I have to say,” Lee told Hussey Thursday.

Lee’s termination marks the latest fallout from a controversy that began after videos surfaced showing probationary firefighters being shocked with a modified bug zapper. A third-party investigator concluded the conduct amounted to hazing.

Three veteran firefighters were fired following the investigation, prompting significant public backlash from firefighters, their families and community members who argued the punishment went too far.

“Not only have they lost their jobs, but they lost their reputation,” one speaker told the board Wednesday.

Others said the controversy had damaged confidence in the district.

“We need to restore faith in this fire district,” another speaker said.

Lee’s departure also follows an overwhelming union vote of no confidence in district leadership.

St Lucie County Commissioner and Fire Board Member, Jamie Fowler, said the decision to remove Lee was not based solely on the vote of no confidence.

“At the end of the day, it’s gotten very messy,” Fowler said. “It’s not about one single decision that he’s made. It’s about bringing peace and calm and respect.”

Lee had already signaled that his time as chief could be nearing an end. In an Oct. 15 letter to the board, Lee wrote that “the position of fire chief requires confidence” and raised the possibility of a mutually agreeable retirement and leadership transition.

Deputy Chief Paul Langel has now been appointed interim fire chief as the district searches for Lee’s permanent replacement.

Langel inherits a department facing questions about morale, trust and what some speakers Wednesday described as a broader “culture problem.”

“Personally, I don’t think there is a culture problem,” Langel said. “But I’m going to do the due diligence and I’m going to evaluate whether that’s visiting fire stations, one-on-one conversations with employees, group settings to get the vibe, what's going on out there, where are we at as an organization, and then once I receive all that, process it, I'll correct the course and move this district forward."

The board is now confronting several major issues left unresolved by Lee’s departure.

Commissioners plan to hire a headhunter to conduct a search for a permanent chief inside and outside the district.

"I'm sure we have a very talented pool right here, but we'll see how it plays out," said Fowler.

The district and firefighters union are also expected to continue discussions over the possible reinstatement of the three firefighters fired following the hazing investigation.

“I’m excited to see if we can just come back together and collectively work together,” union representative Ryan Sapp said.

At the same time, the board is moving forward with an outside law firm to overhaul the district's complaint policies after a heated Sept. 30 meeting identified what board members called "a significant gap" in existing policy.

Commissioner James Clasby has also called for reconsidering the terms offered in the next fire chief’s contract, as Lee’s existing contract could leave taxpayers responsible for more than $350,000 in severance following his termination.

“That’s the consequences of firing somebody with those terms,” Clasby said. "The next chief — I'm going to be fighting very hard does not get those terms, and I think that could lead to more accountability."

For the four board members who supported Lee’s removal, Wednesday’s vote represented an attempt to turn the page after months of controversy.

“There was a large desire to have a change in leadership,” Clasby said, “and we delivered that today.”

But Lee’s departure does not end the larger fight over the district’s future. Commissioners must now determine who will permanently lead the agency, whether the terminated firefighters will return and whether new leadership can rebuild trust among firefighters and the community.