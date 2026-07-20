St. Lucie County firefighter firings questioned after police report contradicts hazing investigation

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Three firefighters were terminated following an outside investigation, now community members are raising questions about whether the punishment fits the case.

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St. Lucie firefighters fired after hazing probe; was it hazing?

Over the weekend, St. Lucie County Fire Chief Jeff Lee issued a press release announcing the termination of three "senior" St Lucie County Firefighters following an investigation into an alleged hazing incident that Lee said was reported to the department in March 2026.

An investigative summary prepared by an outside law firm hired by the St. Lucie County Fire District concluded that senior personnel had modified a bug zapper to shock three apprentice firefighters while on duty in 2024.

The investigation was launched after six videos surfaced that the report says appeared to show hazing, workplace violence or other misconduct.

Fire Chief Jeff Lee said in his statement that the investigation found the three employees "were subjected to hazing by senior personnel and supervisors."

Three supervisors were fired, while two other firefighters were suspended.

However, a Fort Pierce Police report obtained by WPTV appears to reach a very different conclusion.

Region St Lucie County Firefighters' union disputes hazing findings, calls district terminations unjust Aja Dorsainvil

In it, a Fort Pierce police officer wrote that after interviewing the three firefighters who were shocked, found there was "no criminal matter behind the alleged hazing" — and that the videos showed "coworkers entertaining each other." The report also states the acts were done "by their own will," and that every person originally listed as a victim said "they are not victims" and did not want to continue the investigation.

Retired Fire Captain Mike Jenkins, who served more than 30 years with the department, watched the videos and said he does not believe they show hazing.

"I couldn't believe it. When I, when even after I looked at him, I said, 'You've got to be kidding me!'" Jenkins said. "That's a bunch of hogwash."

Jenkins was one of several people who spoke at last week's fire board meeting, calling the incident a harmless, consensual prank and warning the firings could have broader consequences.

"This is not just going to affect this place. This is going to be used all over the country," Jenkins said.

"This was not violence. I mean, these kids wanted to do this."

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

St. Lucie County Fire District releases hazing investigation reports, 3 firefighters terminated

The St Lucie County Chapter of the Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Union also disputes the investigation, calling it biased and saying it reached a predetermined conclusion.

"As to the Fire District's investigation of the incidents for which it used an outside law firm to conduct, it is the [Union's] opinion, supported by its legal counsel, that the investigation was not conducted in an impartial or unbiased manner," President Ryan Sapp wrote. "The nature of the questions asked, as well as the way in which they were asked or not asked, reflects a predetermined conclusion rather than an objective fact-finding process. Interestingly, the law firm that conducted the investigation is now the same law firm the Fire District as hired to represent it at arbitration."

Chief Lee could not speak to WPTV on camera because of pending legal matters, but personally walked Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey through the investigation — telling her the terminations were not based on this incident alone.

He pointed to four prior harassment complaints involving Station 1, including one that specifically named the three firefighters who were fired. The complaints launched an investigation into Station 1, which was conducted in June of 2025 by a separate outside council, Susan Gainey, hired by the district.

Region St Lucie County St. Lucie fire district releases hazing reports, 3 firefighters fired Emma Romano

The investigator, who said she interviewed 30 employees over the course of two days, said interviewees described the station as an environment "characterized by intense peer pressure, social exclusion, and inappropriate banter". Those findings lead the District to reassign those three firefighters in August of 2025.

Chief Lee also said that re-assignment prompted the firefighters and others to later file 12 complaints against him and other administrators with three separate state agencies — 3 Florida Bar complaints, 7 Florida Commission on Ethics complaints, and 2 Florida Commission on Human Relations complaints.

All 12 complaints have been dismissed.

The union is now demanding arbitration on behalf of the three firefighters who were terminated and the two others suspended. Chief Lee addressed the union's concerns about the fairness of the outside counsel's investigation, telling Hussey that will be addressed in ongoing legal proceedings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.