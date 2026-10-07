St. Lucie County Fire Board continues law firm search in effort to create complaint policy amid hazing fallout

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fire District has hit a snag in its effort to create a new policy for handling complaints against its own top leaders as fallout continues from a controversial hazing investigation.

During a Fire District Board workshop Wednesday morning, board members had hoped to hear from outside law firms about helping draft a new complaint policy.

Instead, St. Lucie County Commissioner and Fire District Board Member Jamie Fowler said one of the law firms contacted never returned her calls, while another disclosed a potential conflict of interest.

"I appreciated her honesty and forthrightness on that issue," Fowler said of the attorney during the meeting. "That being said, she did provide two references, both on the West Coast."

The board discussed now reaching out to additional law firms in hopes of securing outside legal help ahead of its next meeting Oct. 21.

"I think we'd be doing ourselves an injustice if we at least we don't have a courtesy conversation with these other firms, so that we're at least prepared just in case these two firms aren't available, non-responsive," Board Member and Fort Pierce City Commissioner Curtis Johnson said. "I think we all have some sense of urgency of getting this thing closed, and and I don't want to delay any further."

The effort follows a heated special board meeting Sept. 30, when members publicly acknowledged what they described as a significant gap in district policy: There is no clear process for independently handling complaints made against some of the district's own contract employees.

"Since this district's inception, we have not had a policy on how they handle complaints against themselves," Fowler said during that meeting. "They — being those positions — have essentially been able to investigate themselves."

Those positions include the fire chief, district attorney, clerk treasurer and medical director.

The issue came under increased scrutiny amid fallout from a hazing investigation involving three veteran firefighters.

A third-party investigator concluded that videos showing firefighters using a modified bug zapper to shock probationary firefighters depicted hazing.

Three veteran firefighters — Doug Boudrias, Jordan Hutchinson and Christopher Baldwin — were fired as a result.

Hutchinson and Boudrias previously told WPTV they did not consider the conduct hazing and said there was no intent to hurt anyone.

"It was just us in our downtime, joking around, having fun," Hutchinson said.

"We're all still friends," Boudrias said. "Us and the victims, there was no ill intent."

The controversy has also raised questions about how complaints involving district leadership have been handled.

Months before the hazing incident came to light, Baldwin and Hutchinson filed a complaint against Fire Chief Jeff Lee and then-District Attorney Kim Sabol in September 2025. District officials ultimately denied it.

Baldwin and Hutchinson later filed additional complaints, including an amended complaint to investigators alleging the hazing investigation and their subsequent terminations were part of a broader pattern of retaliation.

The St. Lucie County Fire District told WPTV it is not currently in receipt of any official retaliation complaint from any party involved in this matter.

"That's not a good process," Fowler previously told WPTV.

Sabol submitted her notice of retirement Sept. 30, just minutes after the special board meeting, effective 90 days from her notice.

The District stated she will continue to provide services during that 90-day period.

Lee previously acknowledged the district lacks a clear complaint process and told WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey that he welcomed outside scrutiny.

"I'm glad this board is finally taking this as a serious issue," Lee said, adding that he "welcomes any investigation from any agency."

Lee also defended Sabol following her notice of retirement, calling it a "sad day" and saying she had been a "tremendous attorney for the district."

Meanwhile, firefighters have been casting ballots in a union vote of no confidence in Lee.

"It basically says whether or not they trust and believe in him to lead this district," Fowler previously said. "So that is a huge thing if you have the majority of the men and women underneath you saying they can no longer serve under you, that's a pretty impactful message."

Lee previously said he would wait for the results before commenting further on the vote.

"We'll see what the men and women decide," Lee said. "I came up on the labor side; I've always fought for our men and women on the line."

The union is also continuing its legal fight to reinstate Boudrias, Hutchinson and Baldwin.

During the Sept. 30 meeting, Fowler questioned whether the fire board itself may have the authority to bring the three firefighters back rather than waiting for the arbitration process to play out.

"I think we might actually," Fowler said at the time.

Board members are expected to continue searching for an outside law firm to help develop the new policy before the Fire District Board meets again Oct. 21.