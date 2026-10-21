St. Lucie County Fire Board votes to terminate Chief Jeff Lee after hazing fallout

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — In a 4-3 vote, the St. Lucie County Fire Board voted Wednesday to terminate Chief Jeff Lee's contract without cause.

This is the latest fallout from a hazing investigation brought to light earlier this year.

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St. Lucie County fire chief faces calls to resign after no-confidence vote

WPTV reported last week that more than 74% of firefighters who participated in a union vote said they had no confidence in Lee. About 92% said they had no confidence in Assistant Chief Brian Gonzalez, while 97% said the same about District Attorney Kim Sabol.

Vote follows hazing investigation

The vote is the latest fallout from an investigation earlier this year into videos involving firefighters at Station 1A.

A third-party investigator concluded the videos depicted hazing. One showed firefighters using a modified bug zapper to shock probationary employees.

Veteran firefighters Doug Boudrias, Jordan Hutchinson and Chris Baldwin were fired following the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.