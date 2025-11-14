'OUR FAILED EXPERIMENT': Legislator renews calls to abolish HOAs following deadly Port St. Lucie dispute

A deadly shooting in Port St. Lucie this week has renewed focus on violent crimes connected to homeowner associations across Florida, as lawmakers consider legislation that could allow communities to vote to abolish their HOAs.

Port St. Lucie police say 62-year-old Paul Maraio barricaded himself in his neighbor's home after shooting and killing two neighbors over what investigators describe as a bitter HOA feud.

WATCH: Is HOA-related crime on the rise in Florida?

Legislator renews calls to abolish HOAs following deadly dispute

The dramatic scene unfolded as officers stormed the residence, with authorities revealing the HOA was actively seeking to evict Maraio from the community.

"Unfortunately it happens a lot more often than one would think," said Eric Perez, an HOA attorney with Perez Mayoral Law in Coral Gables.

Perez, whose firm represents thousands of homeowners, says HOA violence isn't rare — it's routine. He's witnessed even minor disputes escalate into physical confrontations.

"You know, temperatures are sometimes at an all-time high when there's an ongoing dispute, and people may unfortunately take to physical violence," Perez said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida lawmaker floats ban on homeowners associations amid growing backlash

Florida lawmaker floats ban on homeowners associations amid growing backlash

Attorney Jeff Kominsky says he's seeing more HOA disputes escalate into legal action, and recent data may explain why.

A study from Onyx Capital Management shows HOAs nationwide now top 373,000, up 10% from 2024, with Florida making up nearly half of those associations.

"When you have a built-in high number or quantities of associations, things can happen," Kominsky said.

While FBI and DOJ data doesn't specifically flag HOA-related violence, Florida court records reveal case after case of escalating disputes.

In December 2022, Martin County deputies say Hugh Hootman shot and killed his neighbors at Cedar Point Condos. A 911 call obtained by WPTV reveals it started as an HOA argument.

"There's been an ongoing dispute," the caller reported.

WATCH: Past cases of HOA-related disputes in Florida

Past HOA-related disputes in Florida

That same year, a Broward County HOA president was arrested, accused of pointing a gun at neighbors. In 2023, Miami Beach police arrested a former condo president accused of sending threatening texts to an HOA board member and trying to set a resident's truck on fire. This year, a judge sentenced a Seminole County man for intentionally setting his own condo on fire over HOA problems.

"I think these, some of these disputes are very under-counted. I think this is one of the more common issues surrounding Florida at the moment," said Republican Representative Juan Carlos Porras of Miami.

Porras is now drafting legislation that could let communities vote to abolish their HOAs — not a statewide ban, but a path to eliminate HOAs that residents believe aren't working.

Port St Lucie Police: Dispute between suspect, victim dates over a year before double homicide Samantha Roesler

"In my personal opinion, I think HOA is our failed experiment, and there needs to be some sort of guidelines in place on how to get rid of them," Porras said.

However, both Kominsky and Perez express concerns about the feasibility of abolishing HOAs entirely.

"I think every association is different structurally," Kominsky said.

"I would say for the most part, there are some practical concerns as to how to adequately govern a community if there is no HOA," Perez said.

Both attorneys emphasize that homeowners need to know their rights, noting that many escalations happen when people feel out of options. Porras expects an update on his legislation within the next week.

"It doesn't have to end like this," Kominsky said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

