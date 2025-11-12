2 Port St. Lucie men identified as victims in Tropical East double shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have identified the two men shot Monday afternoon in the Tropical East community.

Police say Mark Douglas Golden, 54, and David Walter Gasik, 85, were shot during a neighbor dispute by Paul Maraio, 62, who is also deceased.

WATCH: Woman held hostage in Tropical East community recounts experience

WPTV speaks with woman held hostage by neighbor in Port St. Lucie

Maraio also held a neighbor hostage after shooting the two men. She was identified as 77-year-old Suzanne Rothermel, and WPTV spoke with her on Tuesday about the traumatic experience.

"I'm the luckiest person in the world right now," she told WPTV.

Police responded to the 2700 block of SE Tropical East Circle on Monday after receiving reports of gunfire in the community. Police identified Maraio as the suspect before he ran into Rothermel's home. After releasing her, he reportedly shot himself in her home.

Maraio was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pat Rinaldo, vice president of the Tropical East HOA, confirmed Golden was treasurer of the HOA, and Gasik was the husband of Jennifer Anderson, the HOA secretary.

Rothermel told WPTV that while she was being held hostage, Maraio said he had just been evicted. Rinaldo confirmed the HOA took action to evict Maraio from his home.