Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Double homicide investigated at Martin County condominium

'No further threat' to the community exists, sheriff's office says
Martin County double homicide
Martin County Sheriff's Office
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide on Dec. 3, 2022.
Martin County double homicide
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 17:07:57-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the Cedar Pointe condos located off East Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators have not released the name of the person in custody.

The sheriff's office said that "no further threat" to the community exists.

Detectives are currently investigating the case and have not said how the victims were killed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!