Frozen funds could impact teachers, students and those learning English

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — At the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach, students pack back-to-school supplies for an upcoming fair.

Spanish is their primary language.

Frozen founds could potentially impact teachers, those learning English

Sindia Lopez worries some of her peers will suffer if programs that help children learn English are cut.

"These programs are really important because it helps kids not fall behind in school," she said. "Some of the kids need one-on-one help."

More than $21 million dollars in federal funds are frozen.

Migrant Education: $1,928,536

English-Learner Services: $4,589,458

Adult Education & Integrated English Literacy: $3,755,096

Professional Development: $6,936,163

Academic Enrichment: $4,512,342

School officials have no idea when or if these funds will be released.

In an email to WPTV, a School District of Palm Beach County spokesperson writes, “The ongoing delay in releasing these funds poses significant challenges and could necessitate the elimination of essential services for our students and educators.”

The Guatemalan-Maya Center's Lead Immigrant Justice Organizer worries about the potential cuts for adults, who depend on Palm Beach County Schools’ programs to enhance their English skills.

"These are adults who want to communicate with their neighbors, who want to give back to the country that has taken them in, and many of them are citizens as well," said organizer Lindsey McElroy.

And the kids packing back-to-school supplies wonder if those coming up behind them will be left behind.

"Not everyone has the opportunity to learn English as their first language," said Sindia Lopez.