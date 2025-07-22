Palm Beach County School District receives $9.8 million from frozen federal grants, $21 million still in limbo

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is seeking answers about the $32 million in federal grants withheld from the School District of Palm Beach County. The freeze came after President Donald Trump's administration decided to review $6 billion in funding for school districts across the country.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel's office confirmed with WPTV that a portion of the funds was to be released on Monday. The school district sent a statement early Tuesday, providing an update on those frozen grants.

According to a spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County, $9.8 million in 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant funding has been given back to the district, which is money used to support after-school programs.

"These programs directly support the academic and social development of our students," the school district wrote. "They also provide vital support for parents, enabling them to work and meet their family's needs during after-school hours."

Frankel confirmed with WPTV last week that the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County would be receiving the $9.8 million.

However, concerns continue as over $21 million of the school district's money is still awaiting federal review by the U.S. Department of Education, with no timeline given for when these funds could be released.

"The ongoing delay in releasing these funds poses significant challenges and could necessitate the elimination of essential services for our students and educators," the school district wrote.

According to the district's statement, if the funds are not released before the start of the school year, the potential impacts include:

Title I-C: Migrant Education: $1,928,536

$1,928,536 Title II-A: Professional Development: $6,936,163

$6,936,163 Title III-A: English-Learner Services: $4,589,458

$4,589,458 Title IV-A: Academic Enrichment: $4,512,342

$4,512,342 Adult Education & Integrated English Literacy: $3,755,096

Additionally, funding awards to the school district that were expected on July 1 by the U.S. Department of Education have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.