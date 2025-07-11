‘It’s very dire’: Palm Beach County organization in limbo over millions in frozen federal grants

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is the 10th largest school district in the country.

It stands to lose almost $32 million. This comes as the Trump administration reviews $6 billion in funding for school districts across the country.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with Pablo Tejada of the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County organization in limbo over millions in frozen federal grants

Congresswoman Lois Frankel, along with education leaders, sounded an alarm over billions in frozen funds.

“This funding has already been approved by Congress,” said Congresswoman Frankel. “It's meant for things like after-school programs, teacher training, English language instruction and more. We've been given no excuse for this delay.”

The $6 billion being withheld helps fund 10,000 programs nationwide. Leaders say the loss of funds could impact literacy and after-school programs, and about 500 workers at schools.

One student told us families who benefit from these enrichment programs will be hurt the most.

National News Trump administration withholds billions for after-school and summer programs AP via Scripps News Group

“Honestly, it breaks my heart. It not only effects the family but effects the young children as well,” said student Alanza Lloyd. “For some members it's the only way they can even eat.”

Frankel said the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County is also waiting on more than $9 million.

WPTV journalist Michael Hoffman sat down with Pablo Tejada, chief impact officer with the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

“It's very dire,” said Tejada. “We utilize the bulk of it for academic proficiency support and reading, writing, math, but we also do the arts, the sports, the STEM, everything that will make a young person grow healthy. We can avoid this. This is really important for not just us, but in the state of Florida, we're talking about 70,000 kids.”

The U.S. Department of Education said the money will not be released while the grant programs are under review.

In a memo, the department said it’s committed to spending taxpayer dollars in line with President Trump’s priorities.

