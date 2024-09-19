Fired, rehired and suspended. A timeline of Jonathan Evans' turbulent tenure at Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The suspension of Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans marks the latest development in a years-long tumultuous relationship between him and the city.

It's a story that WPTV has been following for the last seven years.

Below is a timeline of Evans' tenure:

September 2017

After holding the city manager position for just six months, Evans was fired by a 3-2 vote by the Riviera Beach City Council citing "misfeasance."

The decision drew backlash from the people of Riviera Beach, who voted the three council members who fired Evans out of office when their seats were up for election.

While the city council members who voted to oust Evans never gave specifics on the "misfeasance" allegation, WPTV later learned that the vote took place at the same meeting where Evans had planned to discuss the findings of an investigation that revealed more than $1 million in insurance benefits paid to employees who no longer worked for the city.

August 2018

The council approved a $190,000 settlement for Evans.

The agreement contained a clause exonerating Evans for the alleged misfeasance but also said he couldn't work for the city again.

May 2019

Evans was re-hired as city manager.

He was working as the city manager for Madiera Beach when he was invited back. Riviera Beach had never hired a permanent replacement for Evans since his ouster in 2017.

Evans sat down with WPTV on his first day back on the job in Riviera Beach that July, which the city proclaimed "Jonathan Evans Day."

"I believe in this community," Evans said during that interview. "There was a genuine compassion and a sense of community I hadn't experienced anywhere else."

July 2022

The city council approved a new four-year contract for Evans in 2022, with an annual salary of more $220,000, plus benefits.

There was some cause for concern among council members, as Evans took a second job with the city, as director of the Community Redevelopment Agency.

May 2024

Evans stepped down from the CRA role, but maintained his position as city manager, amid criticism that he should not be holding two full-time leadership jobs.

August 2024

Evans assumed control over the Utility Special District after the district's former director and assistant director resigned.

The city council stripped Utilities Director Michael Low of his title in July.

The city was facing more than 180 potential health code violations for allegedly mishandling positive E. coli tests in the city water system.

Evans spoke with WPTV about regaining the public's trust amid the water crisis.

"We know we made mistakes, we own that situation, and invariably, we want to move forward," Evans said during the August interview. "We're here to do the right thing and tackle this challenge head-on."