Riviera Beach administrative officer giving up position to 'make way for new leadership'

Jonathan Evans to resign as Community Redevelopment Agency executive director
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 15, 2024
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans will be stepping down as the executive director of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

Evans will remain as city manager.

The move puts an end to a controversy as some of Evans’ critics claim the city manager and CRA director positions are full-time jobs and should not be held by the same person.

CRAs are responsible for eliminating blight and bringing investments to communities.

In a letter to city council members, Evans wrote: “…stepping down (from the CRA) to make way for new leadership is the prudent course of action.”

