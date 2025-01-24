Family of Palm Beach County woman killed by teen driver 'continue to fight' for justice

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a woman hit and killed by a car while jogging in southern Palm Beach County last year continues to push back at a plea deal for the driver who killed her.

Another meeting was held Friday between Caryn Chomsky's family and prosecutors.

WATCH BELOW: Family outraged by 30-day jail sentence

'THAT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE': Man learns of plea deal for teen driver

Family members contend that a sentence of 30 days in jail is far too lenient for the driver, 19-year-old Myles Scott.

Chomsky's husband, relatives and attorneys met with prosecutors in the State Attorney's Office for much of Friday morning hoping to persuade them to tack on more serious charges for a stiffer sentence.

Caryn Chomsky was killed in June near Boynton Beach when she was jogging along Atlantic Avenue near Florida's Turnpike.

Scott told deputies he fell asleep while driving before his car hit and killed the mother of two.

Deputies charged Scott with driving without a license, careless driving and failing to stay in a single lane.

Amal Chomsky, Caryn's husband, wanted prosecutors to increase the charges to vehicular manslaughter. But after an hour-and-a-half meeting with members of the state attorney's office, prosecutors told him the 30-day plea bargain will stand.

"I feel horrible. I don't feel like justice is being served, and we're going to continue to fight today, tomorrow and forever until justice comes for Caryn," Amal Chomsky said. "Then we're going to look to change the laws after that."

The State Attorney's Office told WPTV that prosecutors understand why Chomsky's relatives can't support the 30-day plea deal, but added that the evidence they were presented didn't meet the threshold for tougher charges, including manslaughter.