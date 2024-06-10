Vehicle runs off road onto sidewalk, hitting and killing woman in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed Sunday morning after a vehicle went off the road and hit her while she was running along a sidewalk in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue west of Florida's Turnpike.

A 2019 Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old man was heading westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

At the same time, Caryn Lynn Chomsky, 44, of western Boynton Beach, was running eastbound on the north sidewalk.

Investigators said the Civic ran off the right side of the road and up onto the sidewalk.

The driver's front corner hit Chomsky, sending her onto the hood and windshield of the car before she landed on the shoulder of the road along the curb.

The sheriff's office said the Honda went down an embankment and into a ditch.

Chomsky was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

The driver was not hurt.

The sheriff's office crash report said charges are pending in the crash.