'THAT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE': Man learns of plea deal for teen driver who killed woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A group of friends and relatives of the late Caryn Chomsky took up the first row of seats in Courtroom 2B in the Palm Beach County Courthouse waiting to say their piece on a plea deal that has them seeing red.

A Chomsky family lawyer told them that Myles Scott, 19, and the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office agreed to a deal where he would serve just 30 days in jail.

In June, Scott drove his car onto the sidewalk where Caryn Chomsky was taking her morning run just off Atlantic Avenue near the Florida Turnpike.

Investigators said Scott's Honda hopped a curb, fatally striking Caryn Chomsky.

Koetting & Associates Myles Scott, 19, and the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office agreed to a deal where he would serve just 30 days in jail.

An accident reconstruction report showed Scott told deputies he "fell asleep while he was driving."

Scott is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and careless driving. He was not charged with vehicular manslaughter.

"When do we have accountability?" asked Ayal Chomsky, Caryn Chomsky's husband, who called the proposed plea deal insulting.

"They're offering him a 30-day sentence for killing my wife," he added. "That is not acceptable, that will not be acceptable, ever."

WPTV Ayal Chomsky explains why the proposed plea deal insulting.

In the courtroom, family and friends wore T-shirts reading, "Justice for Caryn," which also featured her picture.

They remember the wife, mother, and friend, who 17 years ago made national news when she had cervical cancer.

Caryn Chomsky's mother became a surrogate and carried the the couple's twins to term, giving Caryn Chomsky, the gift of motherhood.

I asked the State Attorney's Office about the reported plea deal.

WPTV Family and friends wear T-shirts reading, "Justice for Caryn," at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

A spokesman responded: "Our sympathies go out to the Chomsky family for their tragic loss. As the case remains pending, I can't discuss plea negotiations."

Myles Scott's lawyer was granted a delay, telling the court some of the details surrounding the plea need to be "ironed out."

The case is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 10 and the Chomsky family hopes it will give them more time to appeal for a stiffer sentence.

WPTV's related coverage:

Region S Palm Beach County 'Impossible to come to terms with,' says family of runner hit and killed by car

Region S Palm Beach County Vehicle runs off road onto sidewalk, hitting and killing woman running Scott Sutton