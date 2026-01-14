Double murder tied to $5.5 million fraud at Boynton Beach tobacco company

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An investigation into a double fatal shooting at a Boynton Beach business has uncovered a complex fraud case involving millions of stolen dollars, two brothers and a tobacco importing company.

The shooting occurred on Monday at All-American Farms Inc., located at 2400 High Ridge Road, in Boynton Beach.

The business remains closed two days after police said Nesar Dawla, 39, of West Palm Beach, fatally shot the company's owners, brothers Charles and Richard Geragi of Delray Beach, inside a conference room.

After the shooting, police said Dawla then led officers on a chase before taking his own life.

A WPTV investigation found the shooting stemmed from a meeting between Dawla and the Geragi brothers to discuss collecting some of the $5 million stolen from All-American Farms that led to the arrest of Dawla's older brother.

Court documents reveal All-American Farms filed a lawsuit in 2023 against Nesar Dawla, his brother and five other defendants. The active lawsuit claims Nesar received almost $47,000 that his brother stole from the tobacco importing company.

The civil suit stems from the 2024 arrest of Nesar's brother, Sadman Dawla, who worked as All-American's accountant for six years.

According to the arrest report that WPTV reviewed, Sadman Dawla admitted to writing unauthorized company checks totaling more than $5.5 million. He claimed he had a gambling problem and was spending the money at a local casino.

Documents also show Sadman Dawla wrote company checks to the other defendants named in the civil lawsuit.

In July, a judge found Sadman Dawla guilty on grand theft and money laundering charges.

Court records we obtained show that in October, one of the Geragi brothers asked to meet and change Sadman Dawla's no-contact order to a no-violent-contact order.

Sadman Dawla is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 15 on the grand theft and money laundering charges.

