Two brothers killed in Boynton Beach shooting linked to $5 million fraud case, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two brothers were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a Boynton Beach business by a man connected to a multimillion-dollar fraud case, police said.

Charles Geragi, 67, and Richard Geragi, 72, both of Delray Beach, were found dead inside an office at All-American Farms Inc. on High Ridge Road around 4 p.m. Jan. 12, according to Boynton Beach Police.

The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Nesar Dawla of West Palm Beach, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief police pursuit, authorities said.

Police said Charles Geragi had arranged to meet with Dawla to discuss returning funds related to a 2024 fraud case involving Dawla's brother. During that meeting, Dawla produced a firearm and shot both men, who died from their injuries.

The shooting stems from a fraud investigation into Dawla's brother, Sadman Dawla, who defrauded the victims of more than $5 million in 2024. Sadman Dawla was later found guilty of four felony counts of grand theft over $100,000.

Investigators said Nesar Dawla was allegedly involved in defrauding the company, but there was insufficient evidence at the time to make an arrest.

After the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Dawla flee in a white Cadillac SUV. Officers located the vehicle around 4:40 p.m. near Northwest 7th Court and attempted a traffic stop, but Dawla failed to stop.

Following a short pursuit, police observed Dawla shoot himself before the vehicle crashed near Leisureville Boulevard. The SWAT team found Dawla inside with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Schools and businesses in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the police response, though the incident did not occur at a school.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gleicher at GleicherJ@bbfl.us or call 561-742-6163.

