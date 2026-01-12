Police respond to critical incident in Boynton Beach; local schools and businesses on lockdown

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) is responding to a critical incident near High Ridge Road just north of Gateway Boulevard, officials said Monday.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) is responding to a critical incident near High Ridge Road just north of Gateway Boulevard, officials said Monday.

Police asked residents to avoid the area bounded by High Ridge Road, Miner Road and Gateway Boulevard while officers remain on the scene. Authorities said schools and businesses within the affected area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution, although the incident did not occur at a school.

In a statement, the BBPD urged the community to steer clear of the neighborhood and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

