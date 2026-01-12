Police respond to critical incident in Boynton Beach; local schools and businesses on lockdown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) is responding to a critical incident near High Ridge Road just north of Gateway Boulevard, officials said Monday.

Police asked residents to avoid the area bounded by High Ridge Road, Miner Road and Gateway Boulevard while officers remain on the scene. Authorities said schools and businesses within the affected area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution, although the incident did not occur at a school.

In a statement, the BBPD urged the community to steer clear of the neighborhood and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

